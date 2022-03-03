WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – This community organization is lending a helping hand to those in need of a job. Youth Services System’s has a program called YOU or Youth Opportunity Unlimited.

It was previously known as WIB, and it is used to prepare and guide young people ages 14-24.

It is for those who are experiencing barriers such as homelessness, learning disabilities, or mental health diagnoses.

Flyer courtesy of Youth Services System

Jocelyn Bailey was in the YOU program for two and a half years and now holds a position at YSS.

I struggle with an anxiety disorder and the WIB program made it really easy for me to adjust. I don’t think I’d even have an actual job if it wasn’t for the WIB program. Jocelyn Bailey, YOU participant

Cassidy Talamonti is the YOU program coordinator.

She says she has watched this program change countless participant’s lives.

We help them get a job. We help them build their resumes. We run eight-week job programs with different businesses in the community, so they get job experience and then we pay them. So, they’re getting a paycheck. Cassidy Talamonti, Program Coordinator, YOU

Talamonti says not only do they help you find a job, but they can even aid you in receiving a high school diploma or even a college degree.

The program is available for those in Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler County.