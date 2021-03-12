Does the weather really affect your joints?

Can you tell when it will rain based upon joint pain? Or do you know a storm is approaching because you have a migraine?

These relationships between living organisms and the weather are known as biometeorology.

Pittsburgh native Dr. Michael Allen is the associate professor of geography at Old Dominion University and he explains what biometeorology is.

“That uses the fundamental aspects of atmospheric processes, so weather and climate, and then looks at human wellbeing, which is then tied to animal wellbeing, which is then also tied to phenological wellbeing so plants, animals, and humans.” Dr. Michael Allen – Associate Professor at Old Dominion University

He said that not all of those old myths are true.

Some believe that achy joints are a sign that it’s about to rain, but is there any truth to that.

Dr. Allen said that different types of weather can affect your body, but your body cannot necessarily predict the weather.

“People say I have migraines ahead of storms. Maybe there is something there, but again I have migraines when there are no storms. Just because you have a migraine doesn’t really prove that there is a correlation function.” Dr. Michael Allen – Associate Professor at Old Dominion University

Even though your body cannot do all of the forecasting for you, the weather still affects you in more obvious ways like seasonal affective disorder in the winter, or everyone’s least favorite part of summer.

“Pollen season is just starting to ramp up and that stuff gets stuck in your nose and respiratory tracks and bronchial tubes and it clogs it all, enflames it, and that leads to adverse respiratory functionality.” Dr. Michael Allen – Associate Professor at Old Dominion University

So your joints may ache when it rains and you may have a migrane during a storm, but you most likely have those same problems on a warm sunny day.