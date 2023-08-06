The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that Snapchat is the #1 cause of drama in school-aged children and can lead to students sending inappropriate images, texts, and bullying.
It’s hard to find a teen these days that doesn’t use Snapchat, a popular app used for creating multimedia messages or snaps that consist of a photo or a short video that can be edited to include filters and effects, text captions, and drawings.
The idea of Snapchat seems innocent, but it can lead to problems if used inappropriately.
With school about to start, it’s a good idea to be up-to-speed on all of the good and bad that Snapchat has to offer. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has given parents some great tips on how to keep their teens safe while using Snap.
The app offers extra protection for 13-17 year old’s, including requiring teens to be mutually connected in the phone contacts before they can start communicating.
Snap also has a set of in-app parental tools called Family Center. These tools aim to help parents get insight into how their teens are using Snapchat, including who they are communicating with and what public content they are viewing.
Parents can easily report concerning accounts to Snap’s 24/7 Trust and Safety team.
Some essential steps parents can take to help protect their teens on Snapchat include:
- Family and Friends only: Tell your teen to only invite and accept friends on Snapchat if they are friends in real life or family members. Encourage them to check their Friends List regularly to ensure they still want to be in touch with each friend.
- Location and Privacy Settings: Talk to your teen about their location and privacy settings. In Snapchat, privacy settings are turned on by default, so people can only see what you want to share for as long as you want to share them.
- In-App Reporting: Make sure your teen knows how to use the in-app reporting tools and that Snapchat does not tell chatters who reported them. These reports go directly to the 24/7 Trust and Safety team to investigate and take appropriate action. They also offer reporting tools our their website for those who don’t use Snapchat- which any parent can easily use.
- Think before you send: Remind your teen that, as with sharing anything online, it’s important to be really careful about sending anyone – even a partner or close friend – personal or sensitive images and information. Snaps and Chats may delete by default, but there are ways to capture images from a phone or other device without a person’s consent. This is true even though Snapchat sometimes sends a notification when a screenshot is taken.
- Join Family Center: Make sure you and your teen are signed up for Snapchat’s Family Center.