Here's a few ways to keep them safe

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that Snapchat is the #1 cause of drama in school-aged children and can lead to students sending inappropriate images, texts, and bullying.

It’s hard to find a teen these days that doesn’t use Snapchat, a popular app used for creating multimedia messages or snaps that consist of a photo or a short video that can be edited to include filters and effects, text captions, and drawings.

The idea of Snapchat seems innocent, but it can lead to problems if used inappropriately.

With school about to start, it’s a good idea to be up-to-speed on all of the good and bad that Snapchat has to offer. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has given parents some great tips on how to keep their teens safe while using Snap.

The app offers extra protection for 13-17 year old’s, including requiring teens to be mutually connected in the phone contacts before they can start communicating.

Snap also has a set of in-app parental tools called Family Center. These tools aim to help parents get insight into how their teens are using Snapchat, including who they are communicating with and what public content they are viewing.

Parents can easily report concerning accounts to Snap’s 24/7 Trust and Safety team.

Some essential steps parents can take to help protect their teens on Snapchat include: