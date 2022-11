A man has died after his dog killed him with a shotgun.

According to Turkiye, a newspaper in Turkey, a 32-year-old man, Ozgur Gevrekoglu was killed when his pup stepped on the trigger of his shotgun.

Gevrekoglu was reportedly hunting when his dog stepped on the trigger.

The newspaper reports that Gevrekoglu was putting his dog in his car and the dog’s paw hit the trigger and hit Gevrekoglu.

Gevrekoglu was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.