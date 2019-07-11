DOH updates the public on The Wheeling Suspension Bridge

WTRF.com has reached out to DOH, Division of Highways, regarding an update on The Wheeling Suspension Bridge and they have responded back with this message to the public.

“The Division of Highways is currently reviewing a consultant’s inspection of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge and will make further announcement once the inspection report is finalized and the information contained within is evaluated. Until such time, the Wheeling Suspension Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic.” DOH

The Suspension Bridge was closed due to a coach bus driving across it.