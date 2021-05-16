Domestic dispute in Washington, PA ends in homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENN. (WTRF) — The Washington County Pennsylvania coroner’s office reports that a man was killed Saturday night just before 11 p.m., the victim of a homicide.

William M. Newman, 50, of Washington, PA was shot at a neighbor’s residence on Pleasant Valley Road in Buffalo Township in Washington. The coroner reports there was a domestic dispute and the incident is being treated as a homicide.

First responders on the scene included the Donegal Township Police Department, Claysville Volunteer Fire Department and the Ambulance and Chair Service.

This case is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.