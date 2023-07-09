WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Every two minutes, someone is in need of blood in the United States and unfortunately, it’s hard to come by in the summertime.

With vacations and activities in full swing, many people forget or don’t have time to donate blood, but the American Red Cross is hosting their Nailers’ Blood Drive at Wheeling Island Casino to help.

They are giving away Nailers t-shirts and phone wet bags to the first 50 donors who attend by appointment through their website, redcrossblood.org, or the Red Cross blood donor app.

”The Nailers, like I said, are so generous to the community because the community’s generous to them, and they want to make sure that the community recognizes how important it is that they’re part of this community. So, they love sponsoring this blood drive because they know that even if they leave blood on the rink during a hockey game, it’s not the kind of blood that’s actually going to save a life. But this blood drive will and that’s what the most important thing.” Sharon Kesselring – Executive Director, Ohio Valley American Red Cross

The Nailers Blood Drive will be held Monday, July 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino ballroom.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

If you would like to find out if you are eligible to donate blood, make an appointment, or donate in other ways, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to find out more.