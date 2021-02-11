Don’t get caught up in the heat of the moment, remember candle safety on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is known for being a romantic holiday, but what isn’t romantic is a house fire.

Before you light a candle on Valentine’s Day, take some precautions to ensure that the night doesn’t end in a fire.

Wheeling Fire Department Assistant Chief Deric Jamison said that we should be cautious about using candles every day, but especially the holidays.

He said to stay in the same room when a candle is lit.

Jamison also urges you to keep candles, lighters, and matches out of the reach of children.

He says not to leave a candle under a shelf or cabinet, and to keep candles away from their surroundings.

“You want to keep the candle at least one foot away from anything that’ll burn. Make sure the area around it is clear. You want to make that it’s in a sturdy container or sturdy base on a level surface that uncluttered.” Deric Jamison – Wheeling Fire Department Assistant Chief

Jamison said that if your house were to catch fire, get to safety immediately and then call 9-1-1.

He recommends using flameless candles to set the mood.