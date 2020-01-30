Don’t let the pom poms fool you; local athletes say cheer is one of the most dangerous sports

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a sport many associate closely with football, but cheerleading, especially here in the Ohio Valley, has grown to be something much more than just cheering your school on from the sidelines.

This weekend, girls and boys from across the Ohio Valley will take the floor at WesBanco Arena in front of thousands of fans for the OVAC Cheering Championships

For cheerleading in West Virginia, teams put in work the first part of their season for regionals in hopes to advance to the statewide competition in December.

From there, they change their routine to exclude stunts, and swap in more tumbling.

At The Linsly School, their cheerleaders don’t have the opportunity to compete in Regionals.

Instead, they get one chance, one minute and 45 seconds, to execute the perfect routine with a showstopping performance.

We would love to get to compete more, or perform more because that’s what we love to do. That’s what we work towards, but OVACs is so special to us for that reason. That’s our one time we get to do it. Lindsay Lenz, Senior Captain

Don’t let the pom poms and big bows fool you, competitive cheerleading is among the list of the most dangerous sports in the world.

Thanks to the new Netflix Docuseries “Cheer,” cheerleaders feel the sport is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

They come in every single day ready to be better than the day before, which is the most that I can ask for. We’ve had a lot of injuries. There’s a lot of broken blood vessels, hurting their wrists from the gym floor, knee injuries, ankle injuries, but they are doing everything they can to take care of themselves so that they can do their best this Saturday. Jalynn Kiser, Head Coach

What increases the danger of the sport in the Ohio Valley is the floors they tumble on. Many states require mats, but these girls do it all on the hardwood.

It’s just so much hard work. Your muscles kill you after every practice. So sore. So tight. If you’re a cheerleader, everybody has hip problems, back problems, wrists, ankles. It is like a full, total body sport. Lindsay Lenz, Senior Captain

I think that people don’t see the importance because a lot of people just view us as standing on the sidelines. They don’t get to see what is put in to making a routine. Bristol Bertram, Senior Captain

Despite all odds and injuries these girls will hit the floor at WesBanco arena Saturday in the AAA Division at 12:30 p.m. to show off their hard work, dedication, and skill.

Although competition in the OVAC is tough, they’re hoping for a win.



I know we’re gong to go back-to-back this year. If we win, it will also be Linsly’s tenth title in school history. Lindsay Lenz, Senior Captain

If you’d like to attend the 2020 OVAC Cheering Competition, head to WesBanco Arena this Saturday, February 1st. Tickets can be purchased at the door.