PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Nothing can derail a trip and keep you from a destination quite like a flat tire or forgetting something in your suitcase.

With more than 50 million Americans expected to travel this holiday, travel experts are revealing the top mistakes we make when we head away from home.

AAA East Central said the main thing people forget is to get their vehicle inspected, which can lead to a lot of issues that will pull you over on the side of the highway.

“We’re getting a lot of emergency road service calls, especially for dead battery lockout service. Since Memorial Day at AAA East Central we have had 75,000 emergency road service calls.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

Officials advise that you check everything; tires, battery, engine and even the windshield washer fluid.

At the Pittsburgh International Airport making mistakes while packing bags is the biggest hold up in getting through security efficiently.

“A lot of people are traveling to go to barbecues or family cookouts or picnics. You can’t bring wrapped food through TSA. They’ll want to unwrap it. Don’t bring liquids, gravy, sauce, liquid food. They’ll want to inspect that. They won’t let you bring that through either.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

If you need help packing for a flight, Pittsburgh International Airport has all the TSA rules on its website at FlyPittsburgh.com. You can also view them on the TSA website here.