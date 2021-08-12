Don’t sweat through the heat wave: How to stay safe from sun-related risks

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we head into the final days of summer, some of us love having some more sunshine before heading back to school.

But it’s important to know before you head outside that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are no joke.

Reynolds Rapid Care in Moundsville tells me the symptoms of both can set in quickly.

It happens when you’re body is exposed to the heat too long without enough fluids.

They tend to see it most among those who have jobs working outside, and especially runners.

If you ignore the symptoms long enough, they say your body could begin to shut down entirely.

When you’re going to that stage with the heat stroke, it affects all of your organs in your system. So you’re at risk for things that involve the heart, it can give you arrythmias in your heart, it can also fill your lungs up with fluids. Cindy Hoyt, Nurse Practitioner

Hoyt says the elderly are especially vulnerable to the heat, as well as children—they often forget to drink anything while playing outside.

Hoyt says five bottles of water is recommended per day. It may sound like a lot, but your body will thank you as it reacts to temperatures that are moving close to triple digits.