‘Donut’ miss out on these National Donut Day deals

National Donut Day is this Friday, June 7 and WTRF doesn’t want you to miss out on any deals in the Tri-State area.

Tim Hortons will introduce a Honey Cruller donut filled with caramel filling and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Walmart is giving away a free glazed donut to each customer and hopes to give away 1.2 million free donuts Friday.

Just a short drive to Washington, Pa, and you will find more deals from some of your popular locations.

With the purchase of any beverage, customers will earn a free donut from Dunkin.

Krispy Kreme will compete with Walmart and try to give away one million free donuts. However, customers will be able to choose any kind of donut to their liking.