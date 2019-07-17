Dr. John Mattox– the owner and curator of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing– passes away

A big loss for Belmont County–



Dr. John Mattox– the owner and curator of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing– died this morning after suffering a massive stroke.

The announcement of his passing was made just hours ago on social media by his son.

County Commissioners also shared the sad news today at their meeting.



Commissioner Jerry Echemann says the community will feel the loss since Dr. Mattox served on various boards.



Echemann went on to say Dr. Mattox defined the word gentleman.



All of us here at 7news will deeply miss Dr. Mattox as we worked with him on various projects.



We share our thoughts and prayers with his family.



We will have much more on his legacy, tonight on WTRF.com and 7news.