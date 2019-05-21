Dressbarn to close all of its stores, including 5 in WV

Dressbarn announced plans this week to start a “wind down” of its approximately 650 stores, according to a news release. That would include five stores in West Virginia.

All of the Dressbarn stores and its website are still open as usual, according to the company. Employees will be notified when specific store closing dates are decided, officials said. Customers will still be able to use Dressbarn credit cards. There are also no current changes to Dressbarn’s return, refund, or gift card policies, according to a news release.

Owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

Steven Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of Dressbarn issued a statement about the decision:

“For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers. This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment. During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers, and other key stakeholders through this process.”

In West Virginia, Dressbarn has locations in Barboursville, Charleston, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Sutton.