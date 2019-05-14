Drive-in and dive-in movies return to Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park announces another season of drive-in and dive-in movies.

Drive-in movies will take place from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:

·         May 17

·         May 31

·         June 14

·         June 28

·         July 12

·         July 26

·         August 16

·         August 30

Guests who prefer to float with a flick can dive into the Wheeling Park pool to enjoy the summer dive-in movie series from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:

·         May 25

·         June 1

·         June 8

·         June 15

·         June 22

·         June 29

·         July  6                                   

·         July 13

·         July 20

·         July 27

·         August 3

·         August 10

The cost of admission for kids ages 4-12 is $6.25 per person, and admission for guests ages 13 and older is $7.25.

Movie screening is included with cost of pool admission. Dive-in movies may also be enjoyed free of charge from the upper level of Wheeling Park’s Stone Building.

For more information, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085.

