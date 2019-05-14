Drive-in and dive-in movies return to Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park announces another season of drive-in and dive-in movies.
Drive-in movies will take place from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:
· May 17
· May 31
· June 14
· June 28
· July 12
· July 26
· August 16
· August 30
Guests who prefer to float with a flick can dive into the Wheeling Park pool to enjoy the summer dive-in movie series from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:
· May 25
· June 1
· June 8
· June 15
· June 22
· June 29
· July 6
· July 13
· July 20
· July 27
· August 3
· August 10
The cost of admission for kids ages 4-12 is $6.25 per person, and admission for guests ages 13 and older is $7.25.
Movie screening is included with cost of pool admission. Dive-in movies may also be enjoyed free of charge from the upper level of Wheeling Park’s Stone Building.
For more information, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085.