Drive-in and dive-in movies return to Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park announces another season of drive-in and dive-in movies.

Drive-in movies will take place from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:

· May 17

· May 31

· June 14

· June 28

· July 12

· July 26

· August 16

· August 30

Guests who prefer to float with a flick can dive into the Wheeling Park pool to enjoy the summer dive-in movie series from 9 – 11 p.m. on the following dates:

· May 25

· June 1

· June 8

· June 15

· June 22

· June 29

· July 6

· July 13

· July 20

· July 27

· August 3

· August 10

The cost of admission for kids ages 4-12 is $6.25 per person, and admission for guests ages 13 and older is $7.25.

Movie screening is included with cost of pool admission. Dive-in movies may also be enjoyed free of charge from the upper level of Wheeling Park’s Stone Building.

For more information, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085.