If you’re looking for something to do tonight in the Ohio Valley head down to the Moundsville Riverfront for “Drive-In” movie night!

The event is hosted by the City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Committee.

Tonight’s movie is ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.’

The event is free and those who attend will be provided with free popcorn and drinks.

The movie begins at dusk.

Also, anyone who has the most creative cardboard “car” for the movie will win a prize in each of their age group!