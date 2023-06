A driver in California got their car impounded after painting a registration sticker onto their license plate.

Norco Sheriff’s Station posted to their Facebook page saying ” Notice anything wrong with this registration sticker?”

“Instead of paying the registration, this driver decided to just make his own sticker,” said the deputies.

Deputies say the car was impounded.

The Sheriff’s Station said, “Don’t drive the vehicle if you can’t PAY (not paint) the registration.”