Motorists beware: deer are on the move and on the roads

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) In the Ohio Valley, it is a problem that many drivers unfortunately come across. As we start to make our way into the colder months of the year, you may begin to see deer crossing the road.

It is just getting to be at that time of the year where deer are becoming more active, and searching for food and unfortunately these little guys can find themselves in the road.

Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central says it is our job as drivers to try our best to avoid deer related collisions.

Like winter itself, there will always be deer around this area. Which means motorists, you need to make some adjustments to your driving behaviors because they come out of nowhere. So that calls on us as drivers to react. The deer cannot react in the same way we can. What we found at AAA is speed is a major factor in not just fatalities in crashes but how expensive the repair can be. Our average insurance AAA claim for deer-related crashes is somewhere between three and four thousand dollars. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central

To avoid deer collisions Garrity suggests that drivers slow down and stay alert. When driving in dark or more rural areas, pay attention and scan the road ahead. Often you will see deer crossing signs warning drivers.

Visit What to do if you’re in a crash (aaa.com) for more information.