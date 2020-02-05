Driving through St. Clairsville, you’ll be able to see and hear veterans’ stories

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Banners featuring the pictures of local veterans are now displayed along the streets of St. Clairsville.

People are delighted with this Rotary Club project, which gives them the opportunity to honor the veteran in their family.

Now, the project is going a step further.

Right now you can see their photo and branch of the military, but soon you’ll also be able to hear their story.

To have your favorite veteran honored on a flag, take their picture and $100 to Jenkins Sporting Goods.

Bring a picture of the veteran to Jenkins Sporting Goods. From there we will go ahead and get the art work done and have the banner made up. Bob Sabo, Owner, Jenkins Sporting Goods

Steven Balint got one for his son, David.

He did a number of tours overseas, Japan, three tours in Afghanistan, another two in Iraq. Steven Balint, Father of Veteran

Already there are 56 banners, and they have room for another 50.

As I was walking through town looking at ’em, I thought man if those guys could talk, what a story. Then I thought about as a kid at the zoo, you would push a button and you would hear a story about the animal you were looking at. Kirke Porterfield, Started the St. Clairsville Veterans Banners

He figured that was impossible with the banners.

I talked to my son Blake and he told me about the QR code that you could scan with your cell phone, but you had to have a website. Kirke Porterfield, Started the St. Clairsville Veterans Banners

The Belmont County Tourism Bureau has a website, so they joined forces.

We are setting up a QR code, which people will be able to scan with their smart phones and then it will automatically direct them to our website where they can read or listen about the veteran’s stories. Brooke Robinson, Digital Marketing Manager, Belmont County Tourism

These veterans went on to be ministers, mayors, even an opera singer, but their military story can be told and submitted to the Tourism Bureau, either written or audio.

It will add to what’s already an honor, having their own banner.

Makes you feel very good. Means you’re being remembered, I would say, which is very important. John O. Costine, World War II Veteran

For more information, visit the Belmont County Tourism Bureau’s website visitbelmontcounty.com.