“Drug Take Back” in Harrison County creates a way to safely dispose of prescriptions.

Harrison County, Ohio (WTRF) The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office this month will once again be conducting the Drug Take Back Initiative.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. They can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.

Mark Touville, Captain of the Harrison County Sheriff ‘s Office says this event is a safe and easy way to dispose of your old prescriptions.

Folks can bring in their unused medication, old medications and deposition it in boxes in three locations in Harrison County. A lot of people aren’t comfortable with having them in their home… Well, we don’t want those drugs getting out into the community. So, it’s an opportunity for them to dispose of them properly. Captain Mark Touville, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the drug take back on October 16th and 23rd from 10-2 p.m. However, Touville says a drop box is available 24/7 in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office.