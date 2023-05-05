TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Tyler County on West Virginia State Route 2 in Sistersville, W.V., according to a press release.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, May 19 between 6:00 p.m. and midnight. This checkpoint will be conducted to deter drunk driving in this area.

The WVSP wants to remind motorists that it is not their intention to inconvenience any of the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

Motorists wishing to avoid having to travel through the checkpoint on West Virginia State Route 2, can simply drive around the checkpoint. If traveling south by turning west on Charles Street, south on McCoy Street, and east on Thistle Street back to Route 2. If traveling north by turning west on Thistle Street, North on McCoy Street, and east on Charles Street back to Route 2.

The WVSP asks to please help keep West Virginia’s road safer by never operating a motor vehicle after consuming drugs or alcohol. They would also like to thank the local communities for their continued support.

Questions or concerns specifically related to Sobriety Checkpoint in Tyler County on West Virginia State Route 2 on Friday, May 19 can be addressed to the Moundsville West Virginia State Police Detachment at 304-843-4100.