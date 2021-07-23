Dunk Tank for Charity raises money for worthy causes

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – While there is plenty of food and fun to be had at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival, charity is also a big part of the event.

Earlier this evening the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Association hosted Dunk Tank for Charity, and they’ve recruited a few well known people from the area to donate some of their time for a good cause. WTRF Web Manager John Lynch got in the chair, with all proceeds going to benefit EasterSeals.



The dunk tank will also be there tomorrow. The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival continues all weekend long.