British Attitude Magazine has recently named transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney Woman of the Year in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mulvaney responded to the announcement, stating, “Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.” In other posts to the platform, Mulvaney is seen accepting the award, saying, “I’m so honored to be here with you all tonight, and some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year … as I only publicly came out online 560 days ago.”

Mulvaney says, “Some people don’t see me as a woman at all, which is why receiving this honor from a queer publication like Attitude means so much more to me.”

After the announcement of Mulvaney’s win, Newsweek suggested that social media users are debating if the airline Virgin Atlantic, who sponsored the award, will face the “Bud Light treatment.”

Beer brand Bud Light received heavy backlash in April after the social media influencer posted a video of her personalized beer to honor her first year as a woman.

Newsweek reports that the controversy of the post caused an uproar among conservatives like country star Travis Tritt and rapper Kid Rock. Anheuser-Busch reported a decline in Bud Light sales as a result.

According to the report, social media users on X dubbed Virgin Atlantic “the new Bud Light” after the announcement. Some posted that they would never fly with the airline again, with others also suggesting a boycott.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson responded to Newsweek on the backlash, stating the airline has always championed individuality and that it creates spaces where its clients feel valued and included, regardless of sexuality, gender, or ethnicity. They say the airline has been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights since the 1960s.

