WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF)

The rising cost of gasoline is putting a definite dent in how much we are driving lately. So, this weekend may very well be a great weekend to catch up on your laundry, pick up a good book or just Netflix and chill.

Director of Public Affairs at AAA Jim Garrity says with all of this weekend’s winter weather it is a good idea to stay home for two reasons. One, it is smart to stay off of snowy, slick roads for your safety, plus staying indoors will, in fact, also save you from paying more at the pump.

If you could stay home that is your best bet. It sounds like at this point between the weather and the gas prices. If you do have to go anywhere, though, make sure you’re planning accordingly. Give yourself plenty of time so that you’re not stressed about the gas prices because what happens when you’re stressed behind the wheel is it clouds your judgment. It makes you a far less safe driver and more likely to engage in riskier driving behaviors. Jim Garrity, Dir. Of Public Affairs AAA

According to Garrity, you can maneuver yourself in the snow, but ice, Garrity says, takes away all traction between your vehicle’s tires and the road.