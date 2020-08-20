East Liverpool football superfan determined to keep 75-year streak of not missing a game

Bonnie Miller is ready for another season of high school football, but she's also concerned about COVID-19

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says high school football can move forward in the fall and people are excited, especially one superfan in East Liverpool.

Bonnie Miller is ready for another season of Potters football, but she’s also concerned about going to the games because of COVID-19.

She got married in 1945 and started going to East Liverpool games that fall, but this will be a season like none other so far.

Miller loves watching the football team.

“Hey, I know football,” she said.

She has seen 75 seasons and still has many of the old programs.

“It’s 15 cents there and $2 here,” she pointed out.

Miller remembers the undefeated teams in 1952 and ’55.

She is such a fan, it takes some serious circumstances for her to miss a game. Her husband came home one Friday night and said he had an accident.

“And I said, ‘We won’t be going to the game,’ and he said, ‘Yes, we are.’ We went to Massillon in a wrecked car,” she said.

Miller’s husband Mack passed away in 2004. He played for the Potters in ’36 and ’37.

“He had a saying, ‘Steal the ball, steal the ball!'” she said.

Her son Kirk played too.

Miller is proud that she has carried a 75-year streak of going to East Liverpool football games.

“I love it more than anything, I do. I just can’t wait until the season. That’s what’s making me sick, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said.

Miller has numerous momentos from 75 seasons. She can’t remember the year when she got a game ball after a win on Friday the 13th.

Five generations of Millers have gone to East Liverpool, so Bonnie wants to continue her tradition of going to games, but she’s concerned.

“Now, I don’t mind sitting by my son but I just don’t want to get this. I’ve been careful,” she said.

Gov. DeWine may limit the crowds to just family. Even if that’s the case, Miller could make being on the outside but looking in work.

“See there’s some places you can park down there at Patterson Field and stay in the car and watch the game. If I have to do that, I’ll do that,” she said.

Miller’s granddaughter plays volleyball for East Liverpool and she wants to watch her play too, but she would qualify as a family member for those games.