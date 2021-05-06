East Ohio Regional Hospital is now offering total knee replacement surgery with robotic technology

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) —

East Ohio Regional Hospital is now offering state of the art robotic technology for total knee replacements.

It’s the ROSA Knee surgical system. It does complex measurements and calculations, and allows the surgeon to control and move the instruments with greater precision.

They say the nearest hospital to have this system is in Albany, Ohio.

East Ohio Regional Hospital has already done three knee replacements with it. They say one patient was walking up and down steps in physical therapy the next day.

For more information, visit the hospital website or call (740) 633-1100.