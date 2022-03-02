Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Christians all over the world will hear those words today at Ash Wednesday mass, the beginning of the 40-day journey of Lent.

The cross placed on the forehead of the faithful is a reminder that we will all pass someday, and the need to repent in the weeks leading up to Easter.

This morning Central Catholic students had their first mass of the school year, with Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan presiding.

Students described the Easter season as a time to re-discover the path of Jesus that they may have strayed from.

It’s really just a time to reflect, just hone in on those things you might have been neglecting the last liturgical year. Andrew Tiu, Central Catholic Senior

I think every day is an opportunity to become a better person, but Lent allows a more communal environment to try to better yourself with others. Danielle Agcaoili, Central Catholic Senior

The ashes are made from the burned palms of last year’s Palm Sunday mass.

In his pastoral letter, Bishop Brennan calls on Catholics to scrape off the rust accumulated on their soul over the past year.