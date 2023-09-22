WHEELING, W.Va. — The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center board of directors announced it has elected Regional Economic Development Partnership president and CEO Josh Jefferson to a two-year term as chairperson at its annual organizational meeting on Sept. 15.

Jefferson joined the Easterseals board in 2018 and served as vice chairperson from 2021-2023. The Moundsville native and West Virginia University graduate has served RED in various capacities for 19 years, the last two as CEO.

Jefferson brings to the Easterseals board a wealth of experience in management, team building, marketing, development, communications and collaboration.

In addition to Easterseals, Jefferson serves on several other local boards, including the West Virginia University Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale. West Virginia Executive Magazine named Jefferson to its Young Guns Class of 2022.

The board also elected Derek Redd, managing editor of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, as vice chairperson. Members retained Robert Cupp Jr., Deborah Joseph and James C. Gardill as treasurer, secretary and legal counsel, respectively. Zenner-Gaudi is immediate past chair.

Rounding out the board are members Robert Contraguerro Jr., newly elected Brenda Danehart, J. David Diosi, Lynn Hetzel, James Hurley, Denise Knouse-Snyder, Rabbi Joshua Lief, Paul Limbert, Kimberly Miller, newly elected Thomas Pleva, Barbara Strauss, Thomas Tuttle, Ann Wilson and Scott Winters.

