Edison wins first game on new turf

Richmond, OH (WTRF) – Edison took on Tuscawras Central Catholic, or, TCC on just its second game at a brand new stadium.

The Wildcats trailed in the second quarter but tied the game on a punch in from Mason Eisnaugle who crossed the plain. With a successful PAT that made the score 7-7.

TCC regained the lead in the second quarter. Jordan Cherry hooked up with Hunter Sabin and the Saints came marching in for its second touchdown. The PAT was no good to make it 13-7.

Edison went on to win 29-25 for its first win at its new field.