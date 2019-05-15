Education reform will not be on special session agenda

Many people across the state expected the West Virginia Legislature to discuss education reform during their special session next week.

However, according to one state Senator, he believes there’s no reason to deal with it right now.

“While we are still so invested in reforming and improving the education system in our state, we don’t want to approach this without having a consensus and spending a lot of taxpayer dollars,” said West Virginia Senator Mitch Carmichael. “We are scheduled to be in interim meetings on Monday and Tuesday. So we’ll do those things and then not spend any taxpayer dollars over and above what we would have for interim sessions.”

Sen. Carmichael said it costs almost $30,000 a day to call a special session.

The West Virginia Legislature could call for another special session in June to revisit education reform, but Sen. Carmichael believes that is highly unlikely.