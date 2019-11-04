3 Harrison Hills teachers receive Best Practice Grants for programs

Education

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Three teachers in the Harrison Hills City School District are being rewarded with Best Practice Grants.

Jefferson County Educational Service Center will provide $600 each to elementary school teachers Julia Carman, LeAnn VanCamp and Heather Soos for their respective programs.

This include community service, an art project to support veterans and a new listening center at Harrison Central Elementary School.

Seven Ohio school districts and two independent schools earned grants for the 2019-2020 academic calendar.

