BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a story of a kindergarten teacher’s love for students that long surpassed her time in the classroom.

The foundation set up by late Ohio educator Norma Daffin helps young students with their fundamental skills, and her mission continues to touch the Ohio Valley.

She’s making the new year even better at Bridgeport Elementary, where $8,000 is being put toward checking off items on teachers’ wish lists.

The Miller-Daffin Family Foundation grant will purchase flexible seating, shelving units, and hands-on activities for several subjects.

It was applied for by kindergarten teacher Michelle Heilman, but will also be for the benefit of second graders.

Superintendent Brent Ripley says it’s thanks to the late educator Norma Daffin, who left a legacy far beyond herself.

“And you just think about the legacies that she continues to touch through this grant, still teaching and still influencing kids in a positive way. And that’s just a great thing to leave behind. That’s what life’s all about. It’s about giving back and investing in our youth so the world’s a little bit better for them than what we had.” Superintendent Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

It’s not the first time the district has benefited from the Miller-Daffin Family Foundation.

Nearly $61,000 has been put toward iPads, charging carts and STEM activities in years past.

Ripley says there’s another hidden benefit to these materials.

No matter a child’s economic situation at home—they ensure resources aren’t a barrier to academic advancement.