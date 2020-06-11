Back to Class: Bethany College outlines plan for a safe semester

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Stepping onto a college campus as a Freshman is an exciting and nerve wracking time.

Doing so with a pandemic still looming can create a lot of worry.

Health and safety will remain our priority. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg Bethany College President

Bethany College’s plan is in place, Students will be back on campus for the first day of class on August 10 and the early start is just one of the changes.

Our students will arrive early and they’ll depart by Thanksgiving. So, the holiday disbursement where everyone goes and hugs everyone else and comes back, that will happen earlier. We will not be bringing them back before Christmas. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg Bethany College President

From dining to the dorms, it’ll be different on campus, starting with move-in day.

In this case, it’s move-in days.

Students will be given staggered arrival times over a two day period and the number of helpers from a students family will be limited. it’s all a way to maintain social distance.

Interestingly enough they will only be able to enter one side of the building, so people moving in one direction. Exit another side of the building so we’re not crossing on stairwells. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg Bethany College President

Starting when they step on campus, everyone is required to wear a mask when within six feet of another person.

As far as classes go, classrooms will be set up differently and there will be some hybrid learning with online options.

Giving our faculty some flexibility based on their own health requirements and how they’re teaching. Giving our students

flexibility based on their health needs as well. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg Bethany College President

Bethany created task forces, like the Academic Planning Task Force and Emergency and Preparedness Response Team, who are monitoring the virus in case of the rumored resurgence this Fall. They also make sure the college’s reopening plan complies with Governor Jim Justice’s guidelines and the CDC.

They will also evaluate the status of Coronavirus after the fall semester to see what needs to be adjusted in the spring.

We are a community and we have this beautiful expansive campus with plenty of space to social distance, so we’re looking forward to having everybody back, but we will not hesitate to act if there’s a resurgence. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg Bethany College President

So has this impact enrollment numbers? Dr. Rodenberg said deposit numbers for new freshmen and transfers are actually up.