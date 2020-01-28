BOE cannot comment on alleged personnel incident at Woodsdale Elementary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a packed house at the Ohio County Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.
The Board began the meeting by congratulating several students on their recent accomplishments but the room quickly grew tensed when Chyenne Little took the podium.
The mother is alleging that a school administor at Woodsdale Elementary filmed her six-year-old son falling from playground equipment on her personal cellphone.
Little also says no teachers offered her son any assistance and the video was shared to other personnel at the school.
Ohio County Board of Education President Zack Abraham says the Board was aware of the issue but could not comment on personnel matter.
