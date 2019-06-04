BOE names new principal for Bridge Street Middle School

The Ohio County Board of Education has approved a new principal for Bridge Street Middle School.

At a special meeting on Monday, the BOE named Jessica Broski-Birch to the position. She has served as an English and Language Arts teacher at the school since 2012.

Broski-Birch replaces Joe Kolb, who resigned the job several weeks ago amid accusations by three teachers of sexual harassment.

Broski-Birch said parents and educators create the environment for school success.

“As far as test scores, I think that everything comes together with culture, and I think that we will continue to improve,“ she said. “With the way that Ohio County is moving forward, Bridge Street’s going to do the same, and we’ll just continue to grow and get better.“