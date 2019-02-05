Former Marshall Co. superintendent Crook named interim Brooke Co. superintendent Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) - It's been a busy 2019 when it comes to education across the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

On January 22nd, the Marshall County Board of Education voted to not renew the contract of superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook. The following day, Brooke County's Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute submitted her resignation due to her alleged role in a bullying scandal in the school district.

Both counties began searches for interim superintendents shortly after.

On February 1st, the Marshall County Board of Education accepted Dr. Crook's resignation.

And on Monday, just three days later, he was introduced as the new interim superintendent in Brooke County. Dr. Crook is ready to begin his new job and has already set goals for himself.

"I'm very visible in the community, very visible in the classrooms," said Dr. Crook. "That's going to be my goal, it's been my goal every place I've been. To be in the classrooms and to actually see what's going on because if we're not in the classrooms and if we don't see what folks need, what the teachers need, how can we help, how can we make good sound decisions? So that's my biggest goal, is to be in the classrooms."

The Brooke County Board of Education believes that hiring a proven superintendent will help speed up the transition process. The timing worked out perfectly for both Dr. Crook and Brooke County.

"The interim position runs through the month of June," said Dr. Theodore Pauls, president of the Brooke County Board of Education. "There will be a search for a full-time superintendent for next year and certainly he would be under consideration for that if he would like to throw his hat into ring."

Dr. Crook's first day on the job as Brooke County's interim superintendent is Tuesday, February 5th.

BREAKING: Former Marshall County schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook has been named the interim superintendent of Brooke County schools.

This is a developing story, please stay with 7News for updates.