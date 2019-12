WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Schools have announced the closing of Brooke County Middle School on Friday, December 12.

Special Announcement‼️ Brooke Middle School (only) will be closed Friday (12/13/19) *261 day employees please report. pic.twitter.com/WwBMvQ2rMY — Brooke County Schools (@BrookeCounty) December 12, 2019

According to the press release, the closing is due to a large number of faculty and students affected by illness.

There have been reportedly five confirmed flu cases in the Northern Panhandle.

