BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Students at Bridgeport High School had a little break from their regular classes on Wednesday.

Instead, they focused on their futures.

Career Day brought in about 60 different speakers from local businesses and industries to explain all about what they do to the students.

There was just about every option a student could think of such as various jobs in the medical field, law enforcement, attorneys, engineering, coal mining, hair styling, the military, a tattoo artist and even dog grooming.

“As they get into junior, senior year of high school the majority of them have a pretty good idea of what they want to do, but there’s still uncertainty with some of them. They can change their mind too, so it gives them the opportunity to see things they’re interested in.” Tom Daley, Principal, Bridgeport High School

There were also sessions on journalism and meteorology.

7News Anchor Kathryn Ghion and Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey were some of the participants teaching the students about what we do at our station.

This year even younger students could enjoy the lessons.

“There’s a push by the state of Ohio in education to expose students at an earlier age to career opportunities. What we did was we expanded it to invite our middle schools because it really is never too early to start exploring career options that are available.” Tom Daley, Principal, Bridgeport High School

A special thanks to both of Kathryn’s classes who helped with all the video you see in the story above. They also gave her some interview questions for Principal Daley.