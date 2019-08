WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Board of Education met Thursday evening in special session to discuss the recent resignation from the board by Brian Ferguson.

Ferguson resigned earlier this week during the regular meeting of the board. On Thursday, the board of education voted to accept his resignation.

The board will be accepting letters of interest to finish out his term. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook says he will have more details on Friday after consulting with their attorney.