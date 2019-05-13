Brooke Co. BOE names Dr. Jeffrey Crook as superintendent

The Brooke County Board of Education has named a new superintendent.

Dr. Jeffrey Crook, who has been serving as the interim superintendent, has been voted to fill the role permanently.

Dr. Crook had been serving in the interim position since February.

In just over three months on the job, Dr. Crook has built relationships in Brooke County. That, plus his body of work, put him above five other candidates for the superintendent position.

No action was taken in executive session. However, Antoinette Perkins motioned to hire interim Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook and the board approved that motion. Brooke County had been looking at 6 candidates including Dr. Crook.

At Monday’s meeting, the board directly entered an executive session to discuss the superintendent opening. After no action was taken, board member Antoinette Perkins nominated Dr. Crook for the job and her colleagues voted him in unanimously.

“He’s so personable and easy to talk to and I really enjoy working with him,” Perkins said. “I’ve spent some time with him going through classrooms and everything and I just thing he’s a good fit for Brooke County. I know our students like him, and the teachers like him and the board members like him, so I think we made a very good decision and I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s going around the next corner for us in Brooke County.”

As for Dr. Crook, he couldn’t be happier to stay in Brooke County.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure our kids have everything they need to be successful,” said Dr. Crook. “Not just in the classroom, but extracurriculars, performing arts, athletics…we really want to focus on improving all of our programs and set the expectations really high. If we set the expectations high for our kids, they’re going to meet it.”

The exact details of Dr. Crook’s contract have yet to be determined by the board. According to the Brooke County Board of Education, he will begin a one to four-year term as superintendent starting July 1, 2019.