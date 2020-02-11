Brooke County BOE announce budget cuts, facing millions in debt

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Board of Education announced major budget cuts in the school district Monday evening.
According to officials, Brooke County Schools is facing millions in debt one year after passing a levy that would provide financial assistance.
The levy was expected to raise $7.8 million per year, which is nearly one-fourth of the budget in the district.
The writing of the levy is what’s causing the majority of our problem. When it was composed, there were a lot of ideas put forth as to what we would do with those levy funds. Unfortunately, part of that was a promise for a new $1,500 supplement which is added to your base pay, and a $500 stipend that is not added to your base pay — it’s in addition to. Those items together would cost about $3.2 million and so that number wasn’t worked into the $7.8 million levy that came forth.Deidra Parr, Chief School Business Official
Parr says the Board met with the State Department of Education last Monday.
