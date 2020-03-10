Due to coronavirus fears, OSU suspending face-to-face instruction, moving classes online

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University is suspending face-to-face instructions such as lectures and other classroom settings and moving classes online for the rest of the month to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement made released Monday night, OSU stated it was suspending lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and similar classroom settings and moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least March 30.

“We are evaluating classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide specific guidance this week,” the statement reads. “We will reevaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available.”

A letter from OSU president Michael Drake states the school is monitoring the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more,” Drake writes in the letter. “We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university.”

Students at the school are on spring break this week.

Drake’s letter is available in full below.

