First graders mix fun with learning after 100 days this school year

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A first grade class at Bridgeport Elementary School took on the look of private detectives looking for clues on Tuesday.

Kimberly Vitale’s students celebrated their first 100 days of school with a lot of fun and a little learning.

Wearing glow-in-the-dark spy hats and using spy glasses, they searched for who stole the zero from the number 100.

With the 100th day, it actually builds on their math skills because they are rolling dice, adding to ten and counting to 100. Kimberly Vitale, Bridgeport Elementary School

It is an exceptional way to teach them multiple strategies for coming up with 100 pertaining to math. They are having so much fun. It really hits on the higher level thinking skills. Kamaron Sabinski, Principal

The students worked in groups, which teaches them teamwork.

School officials said after two years of uncertainty with the pandemic, this was a great way to embrace learning and having fun.