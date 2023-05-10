RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) — What better way to spend the last month of school than to control a robot, use 3D glasses and drill for oil?

Buckeye Local Junior High students were that lucky this afternoon, when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit parked in their gymnasium.

Sponsored by the American Petroleum Institute, they learned how to put their STEM knowledge to use in the oil and gas industry.

With four interactive activities at six stations, they got a glimpse at what skill sets are needed…and how the different jobs can suit their interests.

“And the other thing about this too is it’s very diverse. We can have jobs that are in the field outside every day all day, we have plenty of jobs that are in a building, working in a lab, there’s a lot of different jobs in terms of chemistry and geology.” Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

He says oil and gas is going through what they call the ‘great crew change.’

The Mobile Unit is one way to get a younger workforce ready before the old guard retires.