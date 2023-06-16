WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students, teachers and parents at one local school are excited to welcome a new principal.

Officials at St. Michael Parish School in Edgewood recently announced Adrianne Manning has accepted the position for the upcoming school year.

Manning is a graduate of the West Virginia University Reed School of Journalism.

She also earned a Master of Arts in Secondary Education and English.

Manning served as a teacher in the Ohio County School System for 16 years and was named Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year in 2017-18.

She and her husband, Jacob, are the parents of three children, all of whom attended St. Michael Parish School.

“I want to get in and really get to know the families a little bit and bring them into the school to do some things. Some activities with the kids so that we can bring our love of Christ from here in the school into the family and have a true partnership between family, school and church.” Adrianne Manning, Principal, St. Michael Parish School

“It was a very lengthy process but we finally got Adrianne Manning for our principal for the school year, and we are very happy and excited to work with her, and continue the mission of of St. Michael Parish and School here in Wheeling.” Fr. Carlos Melocoton, Pastor, St. Michael Church

St. Michael Parish School will have a welcome back celebration for students on August 21st and classes will begin two days later on the 23rd.