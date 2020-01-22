Grant to fund several classroom projects in Ohio, Marshall Counties

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A partnership between Southwest Energy and the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley will benefit STEM-based opportunities and experiences inside the classroom.

Up to 19 classroom projects across Ohio and Marshall Counties will split almost $9,000 in grant money.

Those teachers were recognized on Tuesday at West Virginia Northern Community College.

Grant money — when it is designated toward something like STEM, it’s wonderful. It’s something that all of the students are getting access to, but especially those who are self contained and in special needs classes that aren’t getting all of the day-to-day things that go with STEM. Lara Himrod, Special Education Teacher at Central Elementary

Hopefully, this will have an outcome that will serve a lot of kids in Ohio and Marshall Counties that will hopefully be interested in STEM Activities and hopefully, pursue a career in that field. Debbie Stanton, Program Officer for Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

Southwest Energy Community Relations Manager Amy Dobkkin says the company is committed to supporting local teachers and their mission of providing students with a quality and unique education.

