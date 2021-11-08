Happy National STEM Day!

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Schools and universities all across the country are making an all out attempt to inspire students in science, technology, engineering and math.

National STEM Day is celebrated on November 8 each year as a way to call attention to the great number of opportunities available those fields

According to the Census Bureau, there are currently more than 10 million workers in STEM occupations.

Officials at West Liberty University say it’s it’s important to to call attention the high demand of jobs available in these fields

There are so may opportunities here. I think a lot of people don’t realize all of the different fields they could possibly enter into and individuals in STEM occupations tend to make more money in STEM discipline and about 40% of them hold advanced degrees as well. Karen Kettler, Dean, College of Science, West Liberty University

Kettler said a STEM career can include everything from engineering to math to health sciences as well as dentistry and vet sciences.