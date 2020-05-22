Italian Festival Scholarship Program awards a dozen high-school seniors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has been officially canceled for 2020, many traditions associated with the festival will continue amid the pandemic.

A dozen high school seniors are receiving $1,000 scholarships to any college or university of their choice.

We just really wanted to recognize them. I know things are a little bit different right now, but regardless of what is happening right now, the work that they have put in over the last four years and even before that is not unnoticed. We just want to make sure they know that we are behind them and their future endeavors. Ali Bonomo, Chairperson – Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Since 1987, the Festival Scholarship Program has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across the Ohio Valley.

