Kids learn gun safety from Eddie The Eagle

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A room full of elementary school students shouted, clapped and sang.

At the same time, they were learning a lesson that could save their lives.

They were learning what to do if they found a gun—at home or anywhere else.

They watched an animated video starring Eddie the Eagle.

In the video, one of Eddie’s friends finds a gun.

As the story progresses, they learn what to do.

There’s a catchy theme song that had the kids singing at the end of the video.

It gives them four steps to follow: Stop. Don’t Touch. Run Away. Tell A Grown-Up.

“It was actually founded by the NRA but Eddie’s not a spokesperson or a mascot for the NRA,” said Patrolman Bobby Ney of the Martins Ferry Police Department.

“They just wanted to do accident prevention for kids. It’s actually completely free for all departments. Anyone can contact them, and parents can get DVDs and more books. It’s totally free.”

“This is something that Police Chief John McFarland wanted to do,” said Ayers Elementary Principal Nick Stankovich. “When you sit down and think about it, you know kids come across guns in the house or apartment. And if they have a little bit of knowledge about what to do and what not to do, it could go a long way.”

They held two separate assemblies at Ayers Elementary so all 552 students from Pre-K through fourth grade could hear it.

The message is geared to that age group—non-scary but clear.

For more information, log on to eddie@nrahq.org.