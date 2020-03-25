Learning Fast: Wheeling University Professors move to Blackboard

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has extended its classes online to March 30 in the wake of this COVID-19 pandemic.​ But as the campus sits empty of students, over 90 faculty members are still hard at work inside the buildings learning how to​ use the education technology, Blackboard.​

The University has eight Blackboard experts stationed to help professors make a this quick transition feasible.​ And on the student’s side, the Student Success Center is also ready to help.​ ​

Lance Tarr, Director of Exercise Science at Wheeling University: “Probably at least 95 to 98 percent of participation on Blackboard already in one week.”​

Dianna Vargo, Director of Graduate Education at Wheeling University: “We are very fortuante that many of our faculty are very familiar with Blackboard. However,​ we have designated Blackboard faculty mentors to support our faculty.”​

Lance Tarr, Director of Exercise Science at Wheeling University: ​“We have 100 percent participation of faculty at this point. Since we have gotten up to speed in one week,​ I think that’s pretty demonstrative of how much we care.”​ ​

Wheeling University’s President, Ginny Favede, said off camera that it is the perseverance and dedication of the faculty that is keeping the university afloat through this stressful time.

