Learning Fast: Wheeling University Professors move to Blackboard

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has extended its classes online to March 30 in the wake of this COVID-19 pandemic. But as the campus sits empty of students, over 90 faculty members are still hard at work inside the buildings learning how to use the education technology, Blackboard.
The University has eight Blackboard experts stationed to help professors make a this quick transition feasible. And on the student’s side, the Student Success Center is also ready to help.
Lance Tarr, Director of Exercise Science at Wheeling University: “Probably at least 95 to 98 percent of participation on Blackboard already in one week.”
Dianna Vargo, Director of Graduate Education at Wheeling University: “We are very fortuante that many of our faculty are very familiar with Blackboard. However, we have designated Blackboard faculty mentors to support our faculty.”
Lance Tarr, Director of Exercise Science at Wheeling University: “We have 100 percent participation of faculty at this point. Since we have gotten up to speed in one week, I think that’s pretty demonstrative of how much we care.”
Wheeling University’s President, Ginny Favede, said off camera that it is the perseverance and dedication of the faculty that is keeping the university afloat through this stressful time.
